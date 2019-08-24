Project location, type of work, date work began or will begin, scheduled reopening:
10th, P to Q, lane closure, sign placement, Aug. 27, Aug. 27.
11th, P to Q, lane closure, construction, August 2017, Sept. 6.
14th, Fletcher to Morton, southbound lanes, paving, Aug. 14, Sept. 17.
14th, Garrett to Pine Lake, northbound lane, paving, Aug. 19, Aug. 30.
27th and Knox, west lanes, paving, Aug. 26, Sept. 11.
27th, Calvert to Woods, southbound lane, utility work, Aug. 22, Aug. 27.
27th, Cornhusker to Fairfield, southbound lane, paving, Aug. 7, Sept. 13.
27th, Fairfield to Old Dairy, southbound lane, paving project, July 16, Sept. 13.
33rd, Apple to Vine, northbound lane, utility work, Aug. 26, Aug. 30.
33rd and Yankee Hill, east and westbound lanes, traffic signal work, July 29, Sept. 16.
40th, Apple to W, southbound lane, utility work, Aug. 8, Sept. 6.
40th, Franklin to Washington, southbound lane, utility work, Aug. 19, Aug. 28.
56th, Edgewood to Nebraska 2, north and southbound lanes, traffic signal work, July 22, Sept. 6.
56th, Fletcher to Morton, northbound lane, utility work, June 24, Sept. 1.
84th and Havelock, right turn lanes, paving, Aug. 26, Sept. 6.
A, 94th to 98th, sanitary sewer project, Aug. 14, Sept. 20.
A, 94th to Smoky Hill, utility work, July 24, Sept. 6.
Adams, Seventh to 14th, paving, Aug. 19, Aug. 30.
Cotner, 48th to Franklin, utility work, Aug. 8, Sept. 13.
Fletcher, 56th to 60th, bridge installation, Feb. 11, Aug. 30.
Nebraska 2, 48th to 56th, westbound lane, paving, Aug. 26, Aug. 27.
N, 20th to 21st, utility work, Aug. 5, Aug. 29.
Pine Lake, 61st to 66th, paving, March 18, Nov. 30.
Pine Lake, 70th to Nebraska 2, paving, March 5, Nov. 30.
Q, 11th to 12th, lane closures, building construction, May 29, June 2020.
Rokeby, 70th to 84th, paving project, September 2018, Oct. 11.
South, 35th to 37th, east and westbound lanes, utility work, Aug. 27, Sept. 5.
Sun Valley, 11th to Westgate, north and southbound lanes, mowing, Aug. 27, Aug. 28
Superior, 48th to 52nd, east and westbound lanes, utility work, Aug. 26, Aug. 29.
To find all street closings, go to lincoln.ne.gov and type "street closures" into the search.