Project location, type of work, date work began or will begin, scheduled reopening:
11th, P to Q, lanes, building construction, August 2017, Aug. 23.
14th, Fletcher and Turtle Creek to Morton, southbound lanes, paving project, Aug. 14, Sept. 17.
14th, Garrett to Pine Lake, northbound lane, paving project, Aug. 19, Aug. 30.
16th, R to Vine, lanes, UNL move-in, Aug. 15, Aug. 23.
17th, Vine to X, lanes, UNL move-in, Aug. 15, Aug. 23.
27th, Cornhusker to Fairfield, southbound lane, paving project, Aug. 7, Sept. 13.
27th, Fairfield to Old Dairy, southbound lane, paving project, July 16, Sept. 13.
33rd and Yankee Hill, east and westbound lanes, traffic signal work, July 29, Sept. 16.
40th, Apple to W, southbound lane, utility work, April 8, Aug. 23.
40th, Franklin to Washington, southbound lane, utility work, Aug. 19, Aug. 23.
56th, Edgewood to Nebraska 2, north and southbound lanes, traffic signal work, July 22, Aug. 23.
56th, Fletcher to Morton, northbound lane, utility work, June 24, Sept. 1.
84th, Barkley to Pine Lake, north and southbound lanes, paving project, Aug. 19, Aug. 23.
A, 94th to 98th, utility work, Aug. 14, Aug. 30.
A, 94th to Smokey Hill, utility work, July 24, Sept. 6.
Adams, Seventh to 14th, paving project, Aug. 19, Aug. 23.
Cotner, 48th to Franklin, utility work, Aug. 8, Sept. 13.
Fletcher, 56th to 60th, bridge installation, Feb. 11, Aug. 30.
L, 17th to Antelope Valley, south lanes, paving project, Aug. 13, Aug. 23.
Leighton, 61st to 63rd, tree removal, Aug. 18, Aug. 19.
N, 20th to 21st, utility work, Aug. 5, Aug. 22.
Old Cheney, 82nd to 84th, westbound lane, utility work, Aug.16, Aug. 23.
North Park, West Adams to West Furnas, northbound lane, paving project, Aug. 12, Aug. 23.
Pine Lake, 61st to 66th, paving project, March 18, Nov. 30.
Pine Lake, 70th to Nebraska 2, paving project, March 5, Nov. 30.
Q, 11th to 12th, westbound lanes, building construction, May 29, June 2020.
Rokeby, 70th to 84th, paving project, Sept. 2018, Oct. 11.
Vine, 40th to 42nd, westbound lane, utility work, Aug. 19, Aug. 19.
To find all street closings, go to lincoln.ne.gov and type "street closures" into the search.