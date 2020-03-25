Stranded: Nebraskans overseas struggle to get home during pandemic

What came next was a battle to get a chartered jet, which could range from $20,000 to $100,000, and had to be paid for upfront.

"Then we had to choose who would get to be in the plane that only had enough seats for eight people," Dlouhy said.

That situation was also seen in Morocco's capital, Rabat, where more than 1,000 Americans were stranded at airports and hotels, many of them older than 60 and without necessary medicine.

Catherine Ferguson of Omaha told the Associated Press "we really don’t want to be here when things get worse in Morocco."

In Honduras, roughly 5,000 Americans are stranded with no information on how to get home. With canceled flights and exorbitant costs for chartered planes, groups are finding their journey home extended by days.

Loany Ryder has a mother who is stuck in Honduras after visiting family and can't get back to Grand Island.

"I just have to constantly remind myself to be patient," she said. "I just want to have my mom home and safe."