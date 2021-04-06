 Skip to main content
Stothert leading by a wide margin in Omaha mayoral primary
Stothert leading by a wide margin in Omaha mayoral primary

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert held a commanding lead in her bid to win a third term, according to the Douglas County Election Commission.

With votes still being counted, the Republican incumbent was easily ahead in Tuesday's five-candidate primary. The top two vote-getters will move onto the May 11 general election.

Challenger R.J. Neary, a 68-year-old commercial real estate broker, was running second in a five-candidate field. Neary is a Democrat.

Early in the evening, Stothert had nearly 60% of the votes counted, representing early ballots received through Monday. Results from Tuesday's voting were counted late into the evening.

Neary, running second, had about 17%, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Virus Outbreak Nebraska

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press file photo
