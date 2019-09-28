A lightning strike in southeast Lincoln shortly after 4 p.m. knocked out power for 77 Lincoln Electric System customers, according to the utility's website.
The outage occurred near 84th and A streets, and it's unclear when LES will be able to restore power to the area.
A picture-perfect fall morning for the airing of "College GameDay" gave way to cloudy skies and rain, which is likely to continue before and during Nebraska's game against Ohio State.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms for much of the evening. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
Temperatures are expected to remain in mid-60s throughout the evening.