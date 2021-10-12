 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Storms firing in Nebraska Panhandle, could reach Lincoln area overnight
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Storms firing in Nebraska Panhandle, could reach Lincoln area overnight

  • Updated
  • 0

This footage was filmed and produced 10 October 2021. As severe storms moved through the metro, several areas were hit by large hail and damaging winds. According to the Storm Prediction Center, officials say there were at least 10 tornadoes that touched down in the Sooner State on Sunday. Experts say that number will likely change as more data comes into the center. The video shows a time-lapse of severe storm in Oklahoma, US.

If the forecast holds true, Lincoln could be in for its first significant rain in two weeks as well as the possibility of severe storms.

At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, storms were developing across the Nebraska Panhandle, and a tornado watch was posted for southwest Nebraska as well as eastern Colorado and western Kansas.

The risk of severe weather is highest in southwestern Kansas and into Oklahoma, but forecasters say there's a threat of damaging winds and large hail associated with the line of storms expected to track into central Nebraska by midnight.

Those storms, if they hold together, aren't expected to reach the Lincoln area until after 2 a.m.

The National Weather Service says Lincoln has a 90% chance chance of rain overnight, with up to a half inch possible. That would be more than the city has received over the past month. It got 0.32 inches on Sept. 29, but has otherwise only received 0.07 inches since Sept. 3.

The storms also will usher in cooler weather. The forecast calls for a high of 68 Wednesday under breezy conditions. Highs will be in the lower 60s Thursday and Friday, with frost possible in the Lincoln area by Saturday morning.

Nebraska highway buckles after another night of heavy rain

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki blasts Texas order blocking vaccine mandates

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News