Storms firing in Nebraska Panhandle, could reach Lincoln area overnight

If the forecast holds true, Lincoln could be in for its first significant rain in two weeks as well as the possibility of severe storms.

At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, storms were developing across the Nebraska Panhandle, and a tornado watch was posted for southwest Nebraska as well as eastern Colorado and western Kansas.

The risk of severe weather is highest in southwestern Kansas and into Oklahoma, but forecasters say there's a threat of damaging winds and large hail associated with the line of storms expected to track into central Nebraska by midnight.

Those storms, if they hold together, aren't expected to reach the Lincoln area until after 2 a.m.

The National Weather Service says Lincoln has a 90% chance chance of rain overnight, with up to a half inch possible. That would be more than the city has received over the past month. It got 0.32 inches on Sept. 29, but has otherwise only received 0.07 inches since Sept. 3.

The storms also will usher in cooler weather. The forecast calls for a high of 68 Wednesday under breezy conditions. Highs will be in the lower 60s Thursday and Friday, with frost possible in the Lincoln area by Saturday morning.

