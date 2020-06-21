Storms fire up in central Nebraska

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of eastern Nebraska until 10 p.m. Sunday. It originally included Lancaster County, but some counties in Southeast Nebraska were taken out of the watch as storms remained in central parts of the state.
Storms began developing in central Nebraska at about 6 p.m.
"It looks kinda shaky as to whether they will hold together or not ... the large cirrus shield from the storms in KS is extending far north into NE and limiting the potential of these storms," the National Weather Service Hastings office said on Twitter.
Tornadoes could develop over areas in northeast Nebraska, generally north of a line from Columbus to Wayne, the weather service said.
