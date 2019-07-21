Following nine consecutive days of temperatures in the 90s and little to no precipitation, thunderstorms cooled off Southeastern Nebraska and dumped several inches of rain on the region Sunday morning.
As of 10 a.m., more than 3 inches of rain had fallen at the Lincoln Airport since 3 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Prior to Sunday, just 0.77 inches of rain had been recorded at the airport in the month of July.
Flood advisories have been issued for several communities to the west of Lincoln, including York, Fillmore, Thayer, Hamilton, Merrick and Polk counties. The weather service said minor flooding was expected in those counties near small creeks and drainage areas through Sunday afternoon.
Several Cornhusker State Games events that were scheduled for Sunday have been canceled. Baseball, golf, soccer and slow pitch softball were all called off, while archery was moved inside, horseshoe pitching was rescheduled for July 28. High power rifle shooting and skydiving were listed as "on hold" as of 11 a.m. Sunday.
The A5 Senior Legion tournament games at Sherman Field were also postponed because of field conditions. Play will resume Monday.
Sundays rainfall totals will smash the previous record precipitation for July 21, which was 1.70 inches in 1943, according to the weather service.