Storms drench central Nebraska; heavy rain, severe weather possible for Lincoln today

Thunderstorms that dumped heavy rains on parts of central Nebraska were hitting the Lincoln area around 8 a.m. Friday.
Lincoln was seeing some heavy rain as of 8 a.m., and the Lincoln Airport had officially recorded 0.15 inches.
Farther west, though, the storm dumped 1.81 inches on Grand Island, 1.5 inches on Kearney, 1.25 inches in Holdrege, 1.24 inches at North Platte and just over an inch in Hastings.
The storms did produce a few thunderstorm and flash flood warnings south and west of North Platte, but they do not appear to have caused any significant damage or flooding issues.
The rains were timely, because the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln showed drought conditions slowly expanding across the state. As of Thursday, 45% of the state was in some level of drought, up from 37% last week.
Most of Lancaster County, including Lincoln, is considered abnormally dry but not yet in drought.
Lincoln and much of eastern Nebraska has a stronger chance of heavier rain and severe storms Friday afternoon and into Friday night. Though no watches had been issued as of 8 a.m., the National Weather Service put Lincoln in an area with a "slight" risk of severe storms that could produce "damaging winds, large hail and pockets of very heavy rain." The weather service said there also is a small chance of tornadoes developing somewhere in eastern Nebraska.
The high was still expected to hit 90 in Lincoln on Friday, which would be the fifth day in a row and 12th day so far in August. After a cooler Saturday, with a high only expected to reach 84, the Weather Service forecasts highs in the low to mid 90s Sunday-Tuesday. There are small chances for rain each day, with the best chance coming Sunday night.
PhotoFiles: It's a Twister! Nebraska tornadoes through history
