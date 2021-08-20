Storms drench central Nebraska; heavy rain, severe weather possible for Lincoln today

Thunderstorms that dumped heavy rains on parts of central Nebraska were hitting the Lincoln area around 8 a.m. Friday.

Lincoln was seeing some heavy rain as of 8 a.m., and the Lincoln Airport had officially recorded 0.15 inches.

Farther west, though, the storm dumped 1.81 inches on Grand Island, 1.5 inches on Kearney, 1.25 inches in Holdrege, 1.24 inches at North Platte and just over an inch in Hastings.

The storms did produce a few thunderstorm and flash flood warnings south and west of North Platte, but they do not appear to have caused any significant damage or flooding issues.

The rains were timely, because the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln showed drought conditions slowly expanding across the state. As of Thursday, 45% of the state was in some level of drought, up from 37% last week.

Most of Lancaster County, including Lincoln, is considered abnormally dry but not yet in drought.