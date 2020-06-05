You are the owner of this article.
Storms cause more tree damage, power outages in Lincoln
Severe storms slammed Lincoln for a second night in a row, causing more downed trees and numerous power outages across the city.

At one point early Friday morning, Lincoln Electric System reported more than 9,000 customers without power. That number was down to less than 500 by 7 a.m.

Trees and large tree branches were reported down all over the city.

Storms produced around half and inch of rain, but it was high winds that were the big problem.

The Lincoln Airport recorded a wind gust of 44 mph around midnight, according to the National Weather Service, but there were reports of gusts of more than 60 miles per hour.

Elsewhere in the state, the Nebraska Public Power District reported more than 900 people without power in Norfolk.

There also was damage to buildings reported in Butler County.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

