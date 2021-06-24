Storms bring heavy rain to Lincoln, damage elsewhere

Severe thunderstorms that rolled through the area Thursday morning brought heavy rain, while high winds caused some damage and power outages.
The Lincoln Airport had recorded 1.11 inches of rain by 8 a.m., all of which fell after 2 o'clock. The airport reported a wind gust of 46 mph.
There were tree branches down around the city, but no major damage had been reported. Lincoln Electric System reported sporadic outages throughout the morning, but by 8 a.m., all power had been restored.
Other areas of eastern Nebraska were hit harder.
Wind gusts of 66 mph were reported at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, according to Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. The storm that hit Omaha, he said, is the same one that rolled out of Boone County, where winds reached 84 mph.
Omaha Public Power District at one point had as many as 12,000 of its customers without power, but that number had dropped to about 3,000 as of 8 a.m. Nebraska Public Power District reported more than 500 people without power in and around Plattsmouth. Power outages also were reported in Fremont.
Greenwood Fire and Rescue posted a picture on its Facebook page of a power pole snapped in half along Nebraska 63 between Interstate 80 and U.S. 6.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported that an electrical supply line fell across all four lanes of traffic on U.S. 30.
In Iowa, a tree struck a gas line at a home in Pottawattamie County, forcing the evacuation of that home and neighboring houses.
More storms are possible Thursday night, with the National Weather Service saying some could be severe. The area along and south of Interstate 80, including Lincoln, is the area where the threat is highest.
Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary hazards, with heavy rain possible.
While high winds and hail are not welcome, the rain is, especially with the latest Drought Monitor from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln showing severe and even extreme drought conditions starting to creep back into the state.
As of Thursday, more than two-thirds of the state was experiencing abnormally dry conditions, including all of Lancaster County, and about 18% of Nebraska was in some level of drought. That includes small areas of severe and extreme drought in the northeastern part of the state.
Two years ago: Tornado in Lincoln leaves heavy damage in its wake
Northwest 48th and I-80
Tree damage
Watch: Storm hits Van Dorn and Coddington
Dairy Sweet
South of Malcolm
Siding
Fence
Cleanup
JetSplash
Funnel cloud
Multi vortex Tornado 1mile west of Lincoln, Nebraska airport 5-5-5-19. All pictures are mine. @RustyLord @NWSOmaha @Travis_Klanecky @MattSerweKETV @PaulMatadeen @NWSHastings @breakingweather @ReedTimmerAccu @weatherchannel @WeatherNation @1011NOWweather @KETVstormteam pic.twitter.com/jAmLqI1UFB— Jeff Bulin (@EXTREMECHASER) May 5, 2019
Storm damage
Storm damage
Storm hits
Back porch view right before we got hit out here in west lincoln.— Nick Burkhardt (@nickburkhardt) May 5, 2019
Was outside working on my car, 30 seconds later we’re in a whirlwind of debris. Tons of damage in our neighborhood. Stay safe everyone!@rustywx @NWSOmaha #LNK #newx pic.twitter.com/BhsSpGL6UX
Lee's Chicken sign
Pioneers Park trees
Behind the arena
Storm West Lincoln
Boat
Storm Damage, 5.5
Dairy Sweet
Storm 050516 Lincoln
Dairy Sweet
Storm 050516 Lincoln
Watch: Severe storms hit Lincoln
Storm clouds
Looking west from Southwest 26th Street
Storm 050516 Lincoln
Storm 050516 Lincoln 3
View from downtown
From downtown Lincoln at 5:40 pic.twitter.com/LgyFXqk70e— Matt Tenopir (@tenopir12) May 5, 2019
Storm 050516 Lincoln
Near Sandhills Publishing
Storm Damage, 5.5
North Lincoln by I-80
Storm 050516 Lincoln
Storm Damage, 5.5
Storm 050516 Lincoln
Storm 050516 Lincoln
Storm 050516 North Star
Tornado warning in Lincoln, NE on May 5, 2019
Storm 050516 Lincoln
View from Highlands
Cinco de Mayo picture of the storm from the Haymarket
Debris from JetSplash
Capitol in the storm
Downed tree at Country Club
Timber Ridge Road damage
Storm damage
Roof
Storm damage
Garage
Car damage
Wall clouds
From a pink sunset in light blue skies to a black wall cloud pic.twitter.com/XoBNalib4q— Nate Doremus (@n8doremus) May 5, 2019
Tornado video from Jeramie Church
Arnold Heights hail
Indian Village
This story contains material from the Omaha World-Herald and The Associated Press. Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.