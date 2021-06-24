Storms bring heavy rain to Lincoln, damage elsewhere

Severe thunderstorms that rolled through the area Thursday morning brought heavy rain, while high winds caused some damage and power outages.

The Lincoln Airport had recorded 1.11 inches of rain by 8 a.m., all of which fell after 2 o'clock. The airport reported a wind gust of 46 mph.

There were tree branches down around the city, but no major damage had been reported. Lincoln Electric System reported sporadic outages throughout the morning, but by 8 a.m., all power had been restored.

Other areas of eastern Nebraska were hit harder.

Wind gusts of 66 mph were reported at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, according to Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. The storm that hit Omaha, he said, is the same one that rolled out of Boone County, where winds reached 84 mph.

Omaha Public Power District at one point had as many as 12,000 of its customers without power, but that number had dropped to about 3,000 as of 8 a.m. Nebraska Public Power District reported more than 500 people without power in and around Plattsmouth. Power outages also were reported in Fremont.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}