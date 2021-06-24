 Skip to main content
Storms bring heavy rain to Lincoln, damage elsewhere
Severe thunderstorms that rolled through the area Thursday morning brought heavy rain, while high winds caused some damage and power outages.

The Lincoln Airport had recorded 1.11 inches of rain by 8 a.m., all of which fell after 2 o'clock. The airport reported a wind gust of 46 mph.

There were tree branches down around the city, but no major damage had been reported. Lincoln Electric System reported sporadic outages throughout the morning, but by 8 a.m., all power had been restored.

Other areas of eastern Nebraska were hit harder.

Wind gusts of 66 mph were reported at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, according to Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. The storm that hit Omaha, he said, is the same one that rolled out of Boone County, where winds reached 84 mph.

Record-setting heat leads to headaches with Lincoln streets

Omaha Public Power District at one point had as many as 12,000 of its customers without power, but that number had dropped to about 3,000 as of 8 a.m. Nebraska Public Power District reported more than 500 people without power in and around Plattsmouth. Power outages also were reported in Fremont.

Greenwood Fire and Rescue posted a picture on its Facebook page of a power pole snapped in half along Nebraska 63 between Interstate 80 and U.S. 6.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported that an electrical supply line fell across all four lanes of traffic on U.S. 30.

In Iowa, a tree struck a gas line at a home in Pottawattamie County, forcing the evacuation of that home and neighboring houses.

'Lincoln, start your sprinkler systems' — After cool end to May, summer may finally be here

More storms are possible Thursday night, with the National Weather Service saying some could be severe. The area along and south of Interstate 80, including Lincoln, is the area where the threat is highest.

Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary hazards, with heavy rain possible.

While high winds and hail are not welcome, the rain is, especially with the latest Drought Monitor from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln showing severe and even extreme drought conditions starting to creep back into the state.

As of Thursday, more than two-thirds of the state was experiencing abnormally dry conditions, including all of Lancaster County, and about 18% of Nebraska was in some level of drought. That includes small areas of severe and extreme drought in the northeastern part of the state.

Lincoln, like much of the U.S., got hotter the last decade

This story contains material from the Omaha World-Herald and The Associated Press. Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

