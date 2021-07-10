Storm rips through Lancaster Event Center grounds days before marquee rodeo begins

"I think it illustrates what Nebraska is all about," Clare said. "We have integrity, we have resilience, and we're going to lift each other up."

Above all, Ronnau said, it's a blessing that no one was hurt by the storm when it blew through, and no animals were in the area when it happened.

Schorr said the damage was deeply shocking when she saw it Saturday morning.

"When you see the metal and how it's been twisted, to me there's just no words for the power of storm that came through," she said.

But, like the others, Schorr remains confident that the rodeo will start on time, even though the preparation tasks have become more daunting.

"It was going to be a 24/7 operation to get ready for this, but now it's going to be more than that," she said.

More than anything, Dickerson said, the event center needs volunteers to come out and help clean up in time for the rodeo to begin. Anyone can arrive after 8 a.m. each morning this week dressed to work, and they'll be given a job to do. Food and drinks are being provided to volunteers.

"If you enjoyed building Legos as a child, this is your dream volunteer job," she said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.