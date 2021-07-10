Storm rips through Lancaster Event Center grounds days before marquee rodeo begins

At first light Saturday morning, Lancaster County Event Center managing director Amy Dickerson and her staff surveyed the damage to hundreds of temporary horse stalls left in tatters by an overnight thunderstorm. The structures that had stood in perfectly straight lines just hours before were ravaged by strong winds and now sat in a twisted heap before them.
After awhile, someone spoke up.
"What's next, locusts?"
Over the past two years, Dickerson and her staff have put in hundreds of hours to secure the contract for the National High School Finals Rodeo, improve facilities in preparation for the weeklong event and work around a one-year postponement due to a global pandemic.
And now this, just a few days before more than 1,000 of the world's best rodeo athletes will descend on Lincoln from across the United States, Canada and Mexico to crown champions in 13 rodeo events, a shooting contest and a beauty pageant.
"A lot of people would have kinda thrown up their hands," said James Higginbotham, executive director of the NHSFR.
But after all that has gone into getting the rodeo to Lincoln, that wasn't an option. So event center employees and a group of volunteers rolled up their sleeves and got to work Saturday, working to repair and replace the broken stalls and other temporary structures that had been set up all over the event center grounds.
Thanks to those efforts, Dickerson and Higginbotham are confident that the rodeo will still be held as scheduled, with athletes and their horses checking in on Thursday and events beginning July 18.
"We've been excited to come to Lincoln since we signed the contract," Higginbotham said.
About 40% of the stalls on the grounds were affected, Dickerson said, leaving the event center well under their commitment of 2050 stalls. Higginbotham said the crews will salvage as many of the stalls as possible, but more are available to be shipped in from Guthrie, Oklahoma — a previous NHSFR host city — by Monday night.
There also was significant damage to a few trailers and some electrical equipment, Dickerson said. While insurance will help, Dickerson said the storm is likely to cost the facility upwards of $50,000.
But the rodeo is more of a "break-even labor of love," she said, and giving the athletes a fun and educational experience is what it's all about.
The event also rakes in money for the Lincoln community, with estimates that local hotels, restaurants and other services will garner $16 million in revenue next week from rodeo business alone.
Dickerson said it gave her hope Saturday to see outpourings of support from across the state. University of Nebraska Regent Tim Clare, Lancaster County Commissioner Deb Schorr and President of the Lancaster County Ag. Society Kendra Ronnau all came out to help with the cleanup, and spoke to volunteers gathered during a break.
"I think it illustrates what Nebraska is all about," Clare said. "We have integrity, we have resilience, and we're going to lift each other up."
Above all, Ronnau said, it's a blessing that no one was hurt by the storm when it blew through, and no animals were in the area when it happened.
Schorr said the damage was deeply shocking when she saw it Saturday morning.
"When you see the metal and how it's been twisted, to me there's just no words for the power of storm that came through," she said.
But, like the others, Schorr remains confident that the rodeo will start on time, even though the preparation tasks have become more daunting.
"It was going to be a 24/7 operation to get ready for this, but now it's going to be more than that," she said.
More than anything, Dickerson said, the event center needs volunteers to come out and help clean up in time for the rodeo to begin. Anyone can arrive after 8 a.m. each morning this week dressed to work, and they'll be given a job to do. Food and drinks are being provided to volunteers.
"If you enjoyed building Legos as a child, this is your dream volunteer job," she said.
Photos: Temporary stalls, tents damaged at Lancaster Event Center
