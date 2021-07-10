Storm leaves more than 100,000 without power in Omaha; significant damage reported at Lancaster Event Center

A 345 kilovolt transmission line between Grand Island and McCool was seriously damaged, and a transmission line wire is also on the ground near the Aurora exit on Interstate 80. As a result, traffic has slowed to a crawl on the interstate and Nebraska 14.

NPPD transmission crews will be working with the Nebraska State Patrol to allow crews to remove the wire from the road and return traffic to normal conditions. The transmission line is also laying on a power line operated by local rural public power districts and NPPD will be working with those utilities.

A transmission line has also fallen across Union Pacific tracks, halting train traffic.

Communities served by NPPD that saw power outages included: Plattsmouth, about 3,300 customers; McCook, about 2,100 customers; Aurora, about 800 customers; Kearney, about 1,300 customers; Meadow Grove, 191 customers; and Tilden, about 800 customers.

NPPD crews from throughout the state have been called in to assist local crews.

The National Weather Service in Omaha reported that the highest confirmed wind gust from the storm was recorded in Sidney, Iowa, at 80 mph.