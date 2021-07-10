Storm leaves more than 100,000 without power in Omaha; damage less extensive in Lincoln

Severe storms swept through Nebraska late Friday night and early Saturday morning with high winds that downed trees and caused widespread power outages.
The Omaha Public Power District reported reported Saturday morning that more than 100,000 customers were without power, and said that due to the extensive damage, some outages could extend for multiple days due to the complexity and extent of the damage. At the peak of the outages overnight, 188,000 customers were without power.
The utility said overnight wind gusts of more than 90 mph were detected in the Omaha area, classifying them as hurricane force.
In Lincoln, there were a few reports of downed trees, but only about 75 Lincoln Electric System customers were without power as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
But the storm did cause significant damage at the Lancaster County Event Center, which is set to host the National High School Finals Rodeo starting this week.
Event center officials said some temporary stalls, large tents that were set up for medical and check-in purposes and a couple campers were damaged.
Officials asked for the public's help cleaning things up Saturday morning. If you are available, contact Lynn Hagen at (402) 430-7411.
Nebraska Public Power District also is dealing with a large number of power outages across the state due to the thunderstorms.
A 345 kilovolt transmission line between Grand Island and McCool was seriously damaged, and a transmission line wire is also on the ground near the Aurora exit on Interstate 80. As a result, traffic has slowed to a crawl on the interstate and Nebraska 14.
NPPD transmission crews will be working with the Nebraska State Patrol to allow crews to remove the wire from the road and return traffic to normal conditions. The transmission line is also laying on a power line operated by local rural public power districts and NPPD will be working with those utilities.
A transmission line has also fallen across Union Pacific tracks, halting train traffic.
Communities served by NPPD that saw power outages included: Plattsmouth, about 3,300 customers; McCook, about 2,100 customers; Aurora, about 800 customers; Kearney, about 1,300 customers; Meadow Grove, 191 customers; and Tilden, about 800 customers.
NPPD crews from throughout the state have been called in to assist local crews.
The National Weather Service in Omaha reported that the highest confirmed wind gust from the storm was recorded in Sidney, Iowa, at 80 mph.
Clint Aegeter, a meteorologist with the Weather Service, said Eppley Airfield recorded a gust of 96 mph but experienced a power outage during the storm that could affect the accuracy of that number. Although that number can’t be verified, it was within the realm of possibility based on other observations about the storm.
If accurate, it would be the highest wind gust ever recorded at Eppley, Aegeter said.
The highest wind gust reported at the Lincoln Airport was 64 mph, according to the weather service.
Aegeter said there have been no reports of injuries.