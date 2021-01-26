Storm has Lincoln hospitals scrambling to get employees to work

When you have a historic snowstorm like the one Monday that dropped nearly 15 inches on Lincoln, many businesses and organizations shut down for a day or two, while many others had their employees work from home.
But for essential businesses like hospitals that have to be open and have workers there, it presents a challenge.
Bryan Health on Monday activated its winter operations plan and sent an email to staff requesting volunteers with all-wheel drive vehicles to give employees rides to and from work.
Jeff Bliemeister, Bryan's safety and security manager, said about 20 volunteers gave rides to more than 50 employees Monday and Tuesday, bringing them to both the East and West Campus hospitals, as well as some satellite locations.
"Everybody came together," Bliemeister said. "It was really neat to see."
He said a number of employees also made arrangements to stay overnight at the hospital campuses to ensure there would be enough staffing on hand Tuesday morning.
Staying overnight was a common theme in the health care business.
Stacy Cerio, director of patient care services in the emergency department at CHI St. Elizabeth, said the Lincoln hospital used about 15 to 20 rooms Monday night for staff to stay and ensure they were available to work on Tuesday.
Cerio said most of those were people scheduled to work Tuesday, but some employees chose to stay despite having Tuesday off so they would be available if other employees couldn't make it into work.
The good news, she said, is "most everyone did make it in."
Tom Kortus, facilities supervisor at St. Elizabeth, said a number of his maintenance staff employees also stayed overnight so they could stay on top of snow removal efforts around the hospital campus.
Kortus and Cerio said they were also aware of a number of St. Elizabeth employees who helped to take people home after shifts or bring them into work.
At Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals, workers stayed overnight both Sunday and Monday at the Lincoln campus while some other employees, especially those who live out of town, stayed with coworkers, said Jennifer Howard, director of nurse staffing and development.
Howard said about 20 employees got either a ride to work or a ride home from employees who volunteered.
"Our work does not stop because we have 14 inches of snow," she said.
Cerio said that this was one of the most challenging weather events she's ever had to deal with because of the volume and duration of the snow.
The shutdown of the city's StarTran bus service Monday afternoon, the first such shutdown since 1974, also presented an issue for some St. Elizabeth employees.
Cerio said one of her employees who doesn't drive and usually takes the bus walked more than 2 miles in the snowstorm to get to work.
"That's impressive willpower and dedication," she said. "We have some resilient ones who work in health care."
All in all, though, Cerio said she believes the community came together to ensure there was no interruption to health care services during and after the storm. That includes volunteers, emergency services workers and even the people driving the snowplows.
"I think the city did a great job of getting the streets passable and cleared," she said.
