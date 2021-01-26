Storm has Lincoln hospitals scrambling to get employees to work

Cerio said most of those were people scheduled to work Tuesday, but some employees chose to stay despite having Tuesday off so they would be available if other employees couldn't make it into work.

The good news, she said, is "most everyone did make it in."

Tom Kortus, facilities supervisor at St. Elizabeth, said a number of his maintenance staff employees also stayed overnight so they could stay on top of snow removal efforts around the hospital campus.

Kortus and Cerio said they were also aware of a number of St. Elizabeth employees who helped to take people home after shifts or bring them into work.

At Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals, workers stayed overnight both Sunday and Monday at the Lincoln campus while some other employees, especially those who live out of town, stayed with coworkers, said Jennifer Howard, director of nurse staffing and development.

Howard said about 20 employees got either a ride to work or a ride home from employees who volunteered.

"Our work does not stop because we have 14 inches of snow," she said.

Cerio said that this was one of the most challenging weather events she's ever had to deal with because of the volume and duration of the snow.