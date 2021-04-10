Stop Asian Hate protest marches through Lincoln streets

Hundred of people marched through downtown Lincoln on Saturday waving flags and carrying signs and banners saying “Hate is a virus” to demand an end to anti-Asian hate crimes.

Hate crimes against Asian Americans increased by nearly 150% in 2020, according to the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism. The increase during the coronavirus pandemic and the murder of six Asian women in Atlanta last month have driven the Stop Asian Hate movement. Organizers and supporters met in Lincoln to demand better from the community and remind Lincoln residents that Asian hate has been a problem for longer than the past year.

Before the march, speakers reflected on growing up as an Asian American in Nebraska. Speaker Chueqa Yang told the crowd about her nickname — Christy — and how she was uncomfortable using her real first name for a long time. She often heard awkward laughs and comments when trying to say her real name, so she went by Christy.

“I hated introducing myself as Chueqa,” she said. “I hated having other people ask me where I’m from or where my parents came from. And all of these questions stemmed from because of what I looked like.”