Stop Asian Hate protest marches through Lincoln streets

Hundred of people marched through downtown Lincoln on Saturday waving flags and carrying signs and banners saying “Hate is a virus” to demand an end to anti-Asian hate crimes.
Hate crimes against Asian Americans increased by nearly 150% in 2020, according to the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism. The increase during the coronavirus pandemic and the murder of six Asian women in Atlanta last month have driven the Stop Asian Hate movement. Organizers and supporters met in Lincoln to demand better from the community and remind Lincoln residents that Asian hate has been a problem for longer than the past year.
Before the march, speakers reflected on growing up as an Asian American in Nebraska. Speaker Chueqa Yang told the crowd about her nickname — Christy — and how she was uncomfortable using her real first name for a long time. She often heard awkward laughs and comments when trying to say her real name, so she went by Christy.
“I hated introducing myself as Chueqa,” she said. “I hated having other people ask me where I’m from or where my parents came from. And all of these questions stemmed from because of what I looked like.”
It wasn’t until college that Yang began to meet people who shared her cultural identity and understood the discrimination she experienced throughout her life.
Another speaker reflected on being hypersexualized as an Asian American woman who was thought of as being “exotic” because of her appearance.
Speakers also talked about the “model minority” myth, which is a stereotype that’s used to portray all Asians as successful. It is seen as harmful because it pits minority groups against each other and is used to downplay the discrimination Asian Americans experience.
To combat the “model minority” myth and stop Asian hate, speaker Tamayo Zhou demanded that the protesters do more than post pictures from the march on social media. He challenged the crowd to intervene if they witness discrimination and to check on marginalized groups, while not expecting them to explain the pain they’ve experienced and relive trauma.
Additionally, he told the crowd to hold community leaders accountable.
“To all the Asians here, we have nothing to be ashamed of,” he said. “We have contributed to the progress and justice in America. And we have a lot of more to do.”
Led by a sign reading “Stop Asian Hate,” the crowd marched through downtown. The group started at the Capitol and walked down 16th Street, shouting “This is what community looks like.”
Organizer Diane Choi posted the planned route, which took the grouup through the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, down Y Street and onto 27th Street.
UNL students Alice Guo and Nithya Mudgapali participated in the march because they had personally been discriminated as Asian American women. Growing up in west Omaha, Guo attended a school that was 90% white. She remembers her second grade class making fun of her Asian culture by holding up their pinkies.
“That really doesn't even mean anything but just the fact that the entire class decided to band together and do that,” she said. “I didn't even understand what that meant. But looking back, that's ridiculous that even happened in a second grade class.”
Mudgapali sympathized with that, adding that her employers don’t spell her name correctly on her paychecks. The two also commented about how Asian women aren’t included in conversations about feminism, saying it’s often dominated by white women.
They, like most of the crowd, marched together to show that “Asian hate has got to go.”
