Stolen car found in Lincoln with items reported taken during apartment burglary, police say

A man and woman were arrested Tuesday after Lincoln police officers found a stolen car with items from a burglary in it.

Officer Erin Spilker said that around 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a home in the 4700 block of South 45th Street and spotted a gray 2006 Chevy Impala there that had been reported stolen last month from A&R Auto.

Officers detained 23-year-old Ian Ivey and 33-year-old Ashley LaPointe on suspicion of theft by receiving stolen property.

During a search of the car, the officers found several items reported stolen in a burglary at an apartment near 25th and R streets earlier in the day.

Witness descriptions of the burglar matched Ivey, Spilker said, and he was arrested in connection with that crime.

