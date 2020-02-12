You are the owner of this article.
Stolen car found in Lincoln with items reported taken during apartment burglary, police say
Stolen car found in Lincoln with items reported taken during apartment burglary, police say

A man and woman were arrested Tuesday after Lincoln police officers found a stolen car with items from a burglary in it.

Officer Erin Spilker said that around 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a home in the 4700 block of South 45th Street and spotted a gray 2006 Chevy Impala there that had been reported stolen last month from A&R Auto.

Officers detained 23-year-old Ian Ivey and 33-year-old Ashley LaPointe on suspicion of theft by receiving stolen property.

During a search of the car, the officers found several items reported stolen in a burglary at an apartment near 25th and R streets earlier in the day.

Witness descriptions of the burglar matched Ivey, Spilker said, and he was arrested in connection with that crime.

Ivey

Ian Ivey

 LPD
LaPointe

Ashley LaPointe

 LPD
