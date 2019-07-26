The feedlot-like feeling blew into Lincoln at quitting time Thursday, fueled by a strong south wind.
The stink was strong from the North Bottoms to SouthPointe, downtown to west Lincoln.
“And some of the information we received said they smelled it in Crete,” said Gary Bergstrom, supervisor of the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department’s air quality program.
His office fielded several questions and complaints about the odor, and he smelled it himself outside his office near 33rd and O (though not near his home in northeast Lincoln).
He has no idea where it’s coming from, and he didn’t want to speculate.
But he doesn’t believe it poses a risk, like the springtime smoke that crosses the border from the burning of Kansas prairie grasses and triggers air quality alerts.
This smell might be unpleasant, but it's not unhealthy.
Still, his office will investigate if it returns and persists. “If we had more complaints it would indicate there’s something going on,” he said. “And we would need to look into it.”