Residents are being encouraged to donate new and gently used winter wear for Bubba's Closet, the clothes give-away effort that for more than 20 years has benefited elementary school students who need warm clothing.
You can drop off items through Saturday at any Hangers Cleaners location. Coats are welcome, as well as other winter wear, such as sweaters, sweatshirts, hats, mittens and gloves.
Volunteers will distribute the coats and other clothing Nov. 2 at McPhee Elementary School.
Lincoln Public Schools elementary principals annually spearhead the collection efforts and will volunteer at that day’s giveaway event, along with other LPS employees and community members.
Any elementary student, accompanied by an adult, may choose appropriate items of clothing to adopt and use.