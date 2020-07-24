Stifling heat, then heavy rain on tap for weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln is looking at high temperatures and stifling humidity for the second weekend in a row.

Most of eastern Nebraska is in a heat advisory from noon-8 p.m. Saturday, with temperatures in the low to mid 90s expected along with high humidity that will likely push heat indexes close to 110 degrees.

The forecast for Lincoln is a high of 95 and a heat index of 108.

A high near 90 is also forecast for Sunday, but a cold front that will push through in the afternoon could spark some strong storms.

The National Weather Service says Lincoln could get up to 1.5 inches of rain, while areas farther south could be looking at 2 inches or more Sunday night into Monday morning.

Next week will be cooler, with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

