Stifling heat, then heavy rain on tap for weekend
Stifling heat, then heavy rain on tap for weekend

Jacob McCarthy (left), 4, and his brother Abram McCarthy, 6, play at the splash pad on Nebraska Centennial Mall on Thursday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Lincoln is looking at high temperatures and stifling humidity for the second weekend in a row.

Most of eastern Nebraska is in a heat advisory from noon-8 p.m. Saturday, with temperatures in the low to mid 90s expected along with high humidity that will likely push heat indexes close to 110 degrees.

The forecast for Lincoln is a high of 95 and a heat index of 108.

A high near 90 is also forecast for Sunday, but a cold front that will push through in the afternoon could spark some strong storms.

The National Weather Service says Lincoln could get up to 1.5 inches of rain, while areas farther south could be looking at 2 inches or more Sunday night into Monday morning.

Next week will be cooler, with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

