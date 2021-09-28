State's first official Indigenous People's Day to include sculpture dedication

Nebraska will officially observe Indigenous Peoples Day for the first time Oct. 11, and the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs has several events planned to commemorate the day.

In 2020, the Legislature approved a bill by Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks establishing the holiday.

At 9:30 a.m., flags of the four federally recognized Nebraska tribes -- the Omaha, Ponca, Santee Sioux and Winnebago -- will be dedicated at the state Capitol. The flags will be permanently displayed in the Warner Chamber as part of Sen. Tom Brewer's amendment to LB 848, the bill that created the holiday.

"As our state's first Native American State Senator, I was proud to introduce the amendment to the Indigenous People's Day bill adding the placement of the tribal flags in the historic Warner Chamber," Brewer said, in a written statement. "With Indigenous Peoples Day, we recognize the history, the culture and the people with a day; however, with the addition of the tribal flags in the state Capitol, we will also add a permanent and year-round recognition of the tribes as sovereign nations within our state."

Events on Indigenous Peoples Day will include unveiling and dedication of a statue to Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte, the first Native woman in the U.S. to become a physician.