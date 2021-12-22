 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska - Lincoln
State Patrol takes responsibility for errant emergency notification to cellphones Tuesday night
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert

State Patrol takes responsibility for errant emergency notification to cellphones Tuesday night

  • 0

The 13 new troopers hail from Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois, and they are the 65th class in Patrol history.

That blood-curdling screech that erupted from your cellphone late Tuesday night was not to signal a tornado warning or an imminent attack on the homeland.

Although, for those startled awake by the warning shortly after 11 p.m., it might have felt like the end of the world was nigh.

Rather, the noise was part of a monthly test of the Emergency Alert System that was mistakenly sent out to mobile devices, the Nebraska State Patrol said Wednesday.

In a Twitter post copping to the mistake, the patrol said it initiated the monthly test -- which rotates between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. -- as required on the third Tuesday of the month, inadvertently activating the wireless emergency alert system as well.

Wireless alerts are typically used to disseminate Amber Alerts or other critical emergency information, the patrol said. A notification was sent out to cellphones during last week's barrage of severe weather, for example.

Using a holiday-appropriate gif of Kevin McCallister from Home Alone saying the words "I'm sorry," the patrol said it apologized "for any inconvenience or distress this error may have caused."

Reaction to the apology on the social media app was mixed.

Some were quick to forgive the patrol for the slip up and said they were glad to know the system worked, while others called for whomever pushed the wrong button to be fired.

"I'll forgive but never forget," one user wrote.

Prosecutors drop 33 more cases over evidence stolen from State Patrol
Records show state employees knew Nebraska wouldn't be reimbursed for border deployment

Chris Dunker's memorable stories from 2021

A months-long investigation into issues at the AltEn ethanol plant near Mead dominated Chris Dunker's top stories list, but the Josh Fight was among the highlights.

State Patrol logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UV light wall in development to provide 'invisible protection' against Covid-19

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News