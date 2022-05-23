State Patrol arrests four people during speed enforcement effort

The Nebraska State Patrol and Omaha Police Department conducted the first of several speed enforcement operations over the weekend, leading to four arrests.

The operation took place on Friday and Saturday and was done to address excessive speeding in the Omaha metro area.

Three of the four people arrested were driving motorcycles, while the fourth was in a Dodge Challenger.

Troopers attempted traffic stops after observing each vehicle drive over 100 mph. All four drivers fled, but troopers were able to track the vehicles with the aid of air troops and in one case, stop sticks.

Additional operations will be held throughout the course of the summer.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or jebbers@journalstar.com

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.