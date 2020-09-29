State legislators learn of child care closures, challenges during pandemic

Since the governor declared a state of emergency in March, 63 licensed child care businesses in Nebraska have permanently closed and another 224 remain temporarily closed.
Mariah Stowe, who opened a child care business in her Lincoln home four years ago, was not one of them, but the pandemic has been the biggest challenge she’s faced, she told state legislators during a hearing Tuesday on an interim study to determine the pandemic's economic and fiscal impact on Nebraska's early childhood care system.
She had to make many decisions in a short amount of time, she worried about her own family’s safety and she wondered how she could possibly maintain social distancing with young children.
In the end, she said, she decided to stay open, caring for six children — half the number she’d had before the pandemic. Three of those parents work in health care, she said.
“They did not have the option to work from home. If I would have closed, I do not know what those parents would have done, and on such short notice.”
Parents of the three other children worked from home, but couldn’t do so and care for their small children.
“Child care was and is still needed, whether the families are working in the home or not,” she said.
Sen. John Stinner of Gering, who introduced the resolution for the study, said he had been part of an effort to begin closing the gap in funding for high-quality child care before the pandemic — when 90% of the state’s counties lacked adequate child care.
Then the pandemic hit, and the need to have adequate child care became even more important to help get people back to work, he said.
“Obviously, we’ve got a problem,” he said.
Before the pandemic, an Early Childhood Workforce Commission released a report that concluded Nebraska had a $452 million gap in funding it hoped to close by 2030 with a combination of local, state and federal funding and private funding from families and businesses.
The system was and is being subsidized by the low wages of providers and staff, many of whom rely on public assistance to make ends meet, work long hours or additional jobs, said Catherine Huddleston-Casas, associate director of workforce planning and development for the Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska.
“I do believe COVID has shown us how much we all rely on early care and education. Just the uproar of we've got to get our kids back to school,” she said. “Yes, kids need to be in school, but at the end of the day, it’s a whole lot easier to work when your kids are in school.”
Elizabeth Everett, deputy director of First Five Nebraska, a public policy organization that promotes quality early childhood care, said a recent study showed the gaps in child care availability before the pandemic cost working parents $489 million and businesses $234 million annually. The pandemic has only made that worse.
“There is no backup industry to help fill this vacuum,” she said. “If child care doesn’t exist, there’s nothing else to replace it. That’s not true for other industries.”
And the pandemic has put that in more peril: One in four child care providers who responded to surveys by the Buffett Institute said they’d suffered at least a 50% reduction of income, and more than half said without financial assistance, they would “probably or definitely” close if the pandemic continues, according to Kathy Gallagher, the institute’s director of research and development.
The state has seen a 24% decrease in the number of children being served by child care subsidies — from 18,025 last June to 13,688 this June, said Stephanie Beasley, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services director of the division of children and family services.
State officials have eased some of the rules related to child care subsidies in an effort to help families and providers, and the federal CARES Act provided $20 million to the state to help providers and families, she said.
But the pandemic continues to present challenges, Stowe said, especially as children go back to school in such an uncertain environment.
“It’s difficult to fill those spots when you’re considering where will these families go if they have school-age children and school closes because we’re in the red (on the risk dial)," she said. "Then where will the children go?”
