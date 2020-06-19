You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
State issues health alert for Wagon Train Lake near Hickman
View Comments
editor's pick

State issues health alert for Wagon Train Lake near Hickman

{{featured_button_text}}
Wagon Train Lake

Wagon Train Lake in November 2016.

 SAM NEWTON, Courtesy photo

The state has issued a health alert for Wagon Train Lake near Hickman after discovering high levels of toxic blue-green algae there.

This is the first alert of the season, according to a joint news release from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Game and Parks Commission.

In it, they say samples taken earlier this week at Wagon Train Lake were above the health alert threshold of 8 parts per billion of total microcystin, which is a toxin released by certain strains of blue-green algae.

This is a lower threshold than previous years, based on recommendations issued in 2019 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

What you need to know about camping in Nebraska

Before that, the state had set a limit of 20 parts per billion.

When a health alert is issued, signs are posted to advise the public to use caution, and designated swimming beaches are closed. Recreational boating and fishing are permitted, but the public should avoid activities that could lead to swallowing the water, such as swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing.

Pets should not get in the water or drink from the lake. People still can use the public areas for camping, picnics and other outdoor activities.

Weekly sampling has been conducted at 51 public lakes since mid-May. The lakes will continue to be monitored weekly through the end of September.

Search continues for 8-year-old missing along Platte River
12-year-old Fullerton boy saves two people, dog in Loup Canal during fishing trip

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News