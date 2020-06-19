State issues health alert for Wagon Train Lake near Hickman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state has issued a health alert for Wagon Train Lake near Hickman after discovering high levels of toxic blue-green algae there.

This is the first alert of the season, according to a joint news release from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Game and Parks Commission.

In it, they say samples taken earlier this week at Wagon Train Lake were above the health alert threshold of 8 parts per billion of total microcystin, which is a toxin released by certain strains of blue-green algae.

This is a lower threshold than previous years, based on recommendations issued in 2019 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Before that, the state had set a limit of 20 parts per billion.

When a health alert is issued, signs are posted to advise the public to use caution, and designated swimming beaches are closed. Recreational boating and fishing are permitted, but the public should avoid activities that could lead to swallowing the water, such as swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing.

Pets should not get in the water or drink from the lake. People still can use the public areas for camping, picnics and other outdoor activities.