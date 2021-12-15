State confirms Lincoln-area mountain lion

A trail camera captured images last week of a mountain lion in a field just east of Lincoln, near U.S. 34 and the MoPac Trail.

The state Game and Parks Commission confirmed the sighting through the photos, which were taken Dec. 9, according to a press release.

It was likely a young animal on the move searching for new territory, the release said, though the commission asked that anybody who spots the big cat — or takes more photos of it — contact its Lincoln office at 402-471-0641 or outdoornebraska.gov/contact.

The confirmation comes several days after the commission verified mountain lion tracks found near Northeast Community College in Norfolk, and less than three months after a high school student struck and killed a mountain lion with her car near Fullerton.

Those reports were also characterized as mountain lions on the move, and not evidence of resident populations other than those in the Niobrara River Valley, Wildcat Hills and Pine Ridge regions.