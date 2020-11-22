 Skip to main content
State Capitol to turn blue on 'Public Health Thank You Day'
State Capitol to turn blue on 'Public Health Thank You Day'

State government
Journal Star file photo

The Nebraska state Capitol will be lit up in blue for "Public Health Thank You Day" on Monday, coinciding with a national observance.

Gov. Pete Ricketts encouraged all Nebraskans to light their businesses, porches, and/or windows up in blue light to recognize the state's medical professionals.

"Nebraska’s public health officials and health care workers continue to show heroic grit and determination in the face of the ongoing pandemic," Ricketts said. "On Monday, I encourage everyone to join together and light a blue light to show their support for those who play a critical role in the health of Nebraskans."

