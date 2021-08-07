 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
StarTran to decrease service to five Lincoln bus routes
0 Comments
editor's pick

StarTran to decrease service to five Lincoln bus routes

  • Updated
  • 0
StarTran connection hub, 9.14

StarTran buses operate out of a downtown Lincoln hub that involves buses stopping at 11th and N streets.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities is cutting back service on five bus routes as StarTran continues to see low ridership and staff shortages.

Starting Aug. 19, the Heart Hospital (40), Havelock (41), Bethany (42), University Place (49) and Southpointe (53) routes will have hourly bus service, instead of service every 30 minutes, according to a news release.

The changes in service will be effective through Jan. 5. Updated schedules will be available on StarTran buses, on the department's website and on social media. 

The five routes were selected because they impact the least number of users among the StarTran routes that run every 30 minutes, according to the news release.

 “We are hopeful these bus service modifications will be temporary while we build ridership back to pre-pandemic levels and seek additional team members,” Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott said in the news release.

Bus riders are still required to wear masks and are asked to use the rear door to enter and exit the newer StarTran buses when possible, the news release said. Those interested in becoming a bus operator or bus mechanic can visit lincoln.ne.gov/transitcareer

Health department issues air quality advisory for Lincoln because of Canadian wildfires
City budget hearing draws few critics of budget that focuses on public safety, restoring services
Emails overwhelmingly call on Nebraska regents to reject Pillen's critical race theory resolution
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News