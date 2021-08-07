StarTran to decrease service to five Lincoln bus routes

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities is cutting back service on five bus routes as StarTran continues to see low ridership and staff shortages.

Starting Aug. 19, the Heart Hospital (40), Havelock (41), Bethany (42), University Place (49) and Southpointe (53) routes will have hourly bus service, instead of service every 30 minutes, according to a news release.

The changes in service will be effective through Jan. 5. Updated schedules will be available on StarTran buses, on the department's website and on social media.

The five routes were selected because they impact the least number of users among the StarTran routes that run every 30 minutes, according to the news release.

“We are hopeful these bus service modifications will be temporary while we build ridership back to pre-pandemic levels and seek additional team members,” Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott said in the news release.

Bus riders are still required to wear masks and are asked to use the rear door to enter and exit the newer StarTran buses when possible, the news release said. Those interested in becoming a bus operator or bus mechanic can visit lincoln.ne.gov/transitcareer.

