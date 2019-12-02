StarTran seeks Lincoln's input in survey

StarTran is encouraging the public to complete an online survey regarding improvements for Lincoln's bus system.

The survey is available online at startranmttc.metroquest.com or on paper copies at all Lincoln libraries. Completed paper surveys should be returned to the libraries or StarTran's office at 710 J St.

This effort is part of ongoing study to improve StarTran travel options, different modes of transit and passenger amenities, in addition to public-private partnerships and economic development. It will also assess downtown locations for a new hub for bus routes, given shortcomings of the current site at 11th and N streets.

“This study’s results are essential in seeking federal funding to construct a new facility,” StarTran Transit Manager Mike Davis said in a press release. “We want our patrons to feel safe and to provide important amenities such as restrooms, protection from the elements, heat, and air conditioning.”

For more information, visit startran.lincoln.ne.gov, or call 402-476-1234.

