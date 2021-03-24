StarTran scales back service temporarily on five Lincoln bus routes

With staff shortages due in part to the pandemic, StarTran officials will reduce service on five routes beginning April 1.

The routes -- Heart Hospital (Route 40), Havelock (41), Bethany (42), University Place (49) and SouthPointe (53) -- were targeted in part because of lower ridership.

The reduced schedules are described as temporary, with full service resuming when StarTran moves to its summer schedule on May 12.

Under the modified schedule, buses will run every 60 minutes on the five routes. Currently, some buses run every 30 minutes during peak hours.

Operating schedules:

* Heart Hospital -- 5:55 a.m. to 8 p.m.

* Havelock -- 5:40 a.m. to 8:28 p.m.

* Bethany -- 5:40 a.m. to 8:20 p.m.

* University Place -- 5:55 a.m. to 8:31 p.m.

* SouthPointe -- 5:52 a.m. to 6:52 p.m.

Updated schedules will be available on buses covering those routes a week in advance of the change.

