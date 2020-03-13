StarTran scales back campus routes due to UNL closure

StarTran bus routes surrounding the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campuses will be suspended or run on reduced schedules until fall, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced Friday.

Mike Davis, StarTran transit manager, said the changes were caused by UNL's move to online classes for the remainder of the spring semester due to the threat of the coronavirus.

“We understand, however, that some UNL students and staff, as well as many of our regular riders utilize these routes, so it seems prudent that StarTran still operate these but with reduced service." he said. "We appreciate our riders and their understanding and cooperation as we all work to keep Lincoln healthy.”

UNL routes NIC City and NIC East will be suspended until further notice, and the Vine and Holdrege routes will have reduced schedules, which can be found at the city of Lincoln website.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

