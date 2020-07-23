StarTran receives grant for new electric buses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

StarTran will purchase six new electric buses this fall with a $387,569 grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced Thursday.

The new buses will replace six aging diesel buses, bringing StarTran's total of electric buses to 10.

The grant will also cover the purchase of three electric bus charging stations and staff training. The buses and charging stations are scheduled to be operational this December.

“StarTran continues to reduce the environmental impacts of public transit by its continued commitment to increase the number of zero-emission buses in its fleet,” LTU Director Liz Elliott said in a news release.

With the new purchases, 57% of Star Tran's fleet will be electric vehicles, which are quieter, reduce fuel costs and create zero emissions.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

