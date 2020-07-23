You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
StarTran receives grant for new electric buses
View Comments
editor's pick

StarTran receives grant for new electric buses

{{featured_button_text}}
StarTran Ridership

A StarTran bus drives by the Gold's Building in March.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

StarTran will purchase six new electric buses this fall with a $387,569 grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced Thursday.

The new buses will replace six aging diesel buses, bringing StarTran's total of electric buses to 10.

The grant will also cover the purchase of three electric bus charging stations and staff training. The buses and charging stations are scheduled to be operational this December.

“StarTran continues to reduce the environmental impacts of public transit by its continued commitment to increase the number of zero-emission buses in its fleet,” LTU Director Liz Elliott said in a news release.

With the new purchases, 57% of Star Tran's fleet will be electric vehicles, which are quieter, reduce fuel costs and create zero emissions.

Google gives $175,000 to Lincoln program
Vote clears way for city-owned South Haymarket site to go on market
Bryan, CHI Health experience COVID-19 testing supply chain issues

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

View Comments
1
0
0
0
3

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News