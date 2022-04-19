StarTran, Lincoln Airport mask mandates end after federal court ruling

Following a Monday court ruling that ended the national mask mandate on public transportation, passengers on StarTran buses in Lincoln will no longer be required to mask up, according to city officials.

The reversal, effective immediately, marks the first time StarTran passengers will be permitted to use the city's bus system without wearing a face covering since 2020. Both the Lincoln Airport and Eppley Airfield in Omaha also announced they will no longer require masks in their terminals.

The Centers for Disease Control continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.

The agency recently extended its public transit mask mandate through May 3, but that effort was upended by a a federal judge in Florida on Monday, who said the mandate exceeded the authority of health officials amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

StarTran will continue to review and update its policies as necessary, city officials said.

StarTran also has routes that serve middle and high school students at Lincoln Public Schools. LPS has not required masks on school buses since early March, when the federal government loosened its restrictions.

