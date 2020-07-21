StarTran bus service to return to regular schedule; more city offices open by appointment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The wider availability of Plexiglas has allowed certain city offices to reopen their public counters for appointments and assure safety for city bus drivers when StarTran resumes normal operations Thursday, city officials said.

These announcements of city operations inching closer to non-pandemic levels come as Lancaster County health officials confirmed 35 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,517 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were recorded.

Lincoln hospitals had 22 COVID-19 patients in their care Tuesday.

As the city's mandate on masks is in effect, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott said masks will be encouraged and available to riders but not required.

StarTran expects the 1,500 daily riders whom city buses have transported in recent weeks will increase with the return to the normal schedule, Elliott said. Typical summer ridership is 4,000 riders a day.

City buses will continue to operate fare free, allowing passengers to board in the front and back and reducing contact with the drivers, who will be protected via Plexiglas shields and masks, she said.

Buses are routinely disinfected, Elliott said.