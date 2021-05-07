Starlink satellite train puts on show above Nebraska on Thursday, plans Friday encore

The long line of lights gliding through the night sky Thursday were brought to you by Elon Musk.

The Tesla founder also owns SpaceX, and its latest launch of Starlink satellites was visible above much of the U.S. — including Nebraska.

On the Nebraska through the Lens Facebook page, more than 150 reports ranged from Axtell to York — and dozens of towns in between. Someone in Omaha called 911, though phones in the Lincoln dispatch center were quiet.

SpaceX launched a rocket bearing Starlink 25 — 60 internet satellites — on Tuesday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. They will join more than 1,300 Starlink satellites already in orbit.

Viewers have described them as a train, or like a string of pearls. “They’re odd,” said Jim Kvasnicka, former president of the Lincoln’s Prairie Astronomy Club. “The first time you see them, they’re completely different than what you’ve seen before.”

They’re scheduled to make another flyover at 9:54 p.m. Friday, according to the website findstarlink.com, which suggests looking from the northwest toward the south.

