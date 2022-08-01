Star City Shores to close four days next week because of lifeguard shortage

Star City Shores will close Aug. 8-11 because of a lifeguard staffing shortage, the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday.
The pool, 4375 S. 33rd Court, will reopen Aug. 12 for the final weekend of the season.
The pool's popular Dog Splash will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 14. Tickets are $10 per dog (cash only) and will go on sale at 6 p.m. at the front gates. Each dog may be accompanied by up to two people. Children must be at least 8 years old.
The event features an area for small dogs and retrieval activities in the lap lanes. When dogs are not in the water, they must be on a leash.
The season at all city pools runs through Aug. 14. Regular hours are from 1-6 p.m. seven days a week.
The free sprayground at Trago Park, 22nd and U streets, is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day. The sprayground at Woods Park is closed this season because of mechanical issues.
Before closing down the pools for the season, dogs and their owners enjoy an annual pool party for canines at Star City Shores on Sunday, August 23, 2015. Proceeds for the event are donated to Lincoln Parks Foundation for repairs and additions to Lincoln area dog parks.
Before closing down the pools for the season, dogs and their owners enjoy an annual pool party for canines at Star City Shores on Sunday, August 23, 2015. Proceeds for the event are donated to Lincoln Parks Foundation for repairs and additions to Lincoln area dog parks.
Just before draining the pools after the last day of swimming for the year, dogs are invited to enjoy an afternoon at Star City Shores. The annual Dog Splash event is sponsored by the Greater Lincoln Obedience Club and the Lincoln Parks Foundation.
A dog chases after a tennis ball in the shallows at Star City Shores.
JENNA VONHOFE/Lincoln Journal Star
Dog Splash
Clutching two tennis balls already, a dog chases after a third into the middle of the pool during the annual Dog Splash at Star City Shores Sunday evening.
JENNA VONHOFE/Lincoln Journal Star
Dog Splash
Before closing down the pools for the season, dogs and their owners enjoy an annual pool party for canines at Star City Shores on Sunday, August 23, 2015. Proceeds for the event are donated to Lincoln Parks Foundation for repairs and additions to Lincoln area dog parks.
JENNA VONHOFE/Lincoln Journal Star
Dog Splash
Before closing down the pools for the season, dogs and their owners enjoy an annual pool party for canines at Star City Shores on Sunday, August 23, 2015. Proceeds for the event are donated to Lincoln Parks Foundation for repairs and additions to Lincoln area dog parks.
JENNA VONHOFE/Lincoln Journal Star
Dog Splash
Just before draining the pools after the last day of swimming for the year, dogs are invited to enjoy an afternoon at Star City Shores. The annual Dog Splash event is sponsored by the Greater Lincoln Obedience Club and the Lincoln Parks Foundation.
JENNA VONHOFE/Lincoln Journal St
Dog Splash
Clutching two tennis balls already, a dog chases after a third into the middle of the pool during the annual Dog Splash at Star City Shores in 2015.
Lancaster County Sheriff's Investigator Jeremy Schwarz said they still are exploring the motive and the possibility that others may have been involved and are asking anyone with information or evidence to contact them.
Mensah L. Gozo, 59, was charged with first-degree child sex assault and child enticement for his alleged role in the seemingly random crime, which began around 10 a.m. Sunday when the girl was reported missing.
Even with a suspect in custody, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the Branched Oak Lake killing remains active, sharing few details. "The investigators told me less is better," the sheriff said.
Inside the Chevy, officers found an AR15-style rifle and a 50-round magazine attachment fit for a Glock 9 mm handgun, according to police. It's unclear if either the rifle or handgun ammunition matched casings left behind.
Journal Star advertising executive Natalia Wiita takes the reins as president of the Journal Star. Ava Thomas has been promoted to a group president position with the parent company of the Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald.