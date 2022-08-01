 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Star City Shores to close four days next week because of lifeguard shortage

Star City Shores will close Aug. 8-11 because of a lifeguard staffing shortage, the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday.

The pool, 4375 S. 33rd Court, will reopen Aug. 12 for the final weekend of the season.

The pool's popular Dog Splash will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 14. Tickets are $10 per dog (cash only) and will go on sale at 6 p.m. at the front gates. Each dog may be accompanied by up to two people. Children must be at least 8 years old.

The event features an area for small dogs and retrieval activities in the lap lanes. When dogs are not in the water, they must be on a leash.

Watch now: Therapy dog to join UNL Police this month

Dog Splash is sponsored by the Lincoln Parks Foundation and the Greater Lincoln Obedience Club. More information: lincoln.ne.gov (search: dog splash) or contact Janet Ball, 402-416-5540.

The season at all city pools runs through Aug. 14. Regular hours are from 1-6 p.m. seven days a week.

The free sprayground at Trago Park, 22nd and U streets, is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day. The sprayground at Woods Park is closed this season because of mechanical issues.

