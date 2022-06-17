 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

Star City Pride returns to Lincoln this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Star City Pride Parade, 06.19

Chrissy Brooks holds a rainbow flag as the parade passes by June 19, 2021. 

Residents can celebrate the LGBTQ+ community this weekend at Lincoln's Star City Pride. The event, founded in 2008, stands as Nebraska's second-largest Pride festival.

The festival, which began Friday and runs through Saturday, features a vendor marketplace and performers at Matt Lot 8 under the Haymarket pedestrian bridge, along with a parade.

Morgan McMichaels, Melanin Magic and Star City Chorus are the headliners Friday night. McMichaels, a Scottish-American drag performer, is best known as a contestant on the second season of the reality television competition RuPaul's Drag Race, as well as the third season of the show's All-Stars spinoff.

Melanin Magic, starting at 10 p.m., was founded in 2019 and highlights Nebraska's most talented Black drag performers.

The second annual pride parade begins Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the Capitol.

Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Mean Gworlz — a drag parody — and Queer Choir will headline Saturday night's festival. Fontaine, a Puerto Rican drag performer, is best known for competing on the eighth and ninth seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race.

People are also reading…

Anyone interested in attending the festival can purchase a one-day festival pass for $10. Children 10 and under are free. Star City Pride is also offering virtual tickets for the weekend starting at $10, find out more here.

A post-Pride drag brunch is scheduled for noon Sunday at Longwells. If interested, RSVP here.

Star City Pride hosted a pre-Pride celebration Thursday at the Graduate Hotel's Scarlet Room.

Watch now: 'Surrounding the Capitol with light and love' — Lincoln holds first pride parade
Lincoln's first LGBTQ Pride parade goes virtual
Hundreds march to celebrate LGBT community and call for better protection
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant digital editor

Rachel Adamson, a Northwest Missouri State University alumna, joined the Journal Star in May 2022 as an assistant digital editor after a stint on the social team at the Tampa Bay Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine's President Zelensky appears as hologram to appeal for tech firm help

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News