Star City Pride returns to Lincoln this weekend

Residents can celebrate the LGBTQ+ community this weekend at Lincoln's Star City Pride. The event, founded in 2008, stands as Nebraska's second-largest Pride festival.

The festival, which began Friday and runs through Saturday, features a vendor marketplace and performers at Matt Lot 8 under the Haymarket pedestrian bridge, along with a parade.

Morgan McMichaels, Melanin Magic and Star City Chorus are the headliners Friday night. McMichaels, a Scottish-American drag performer, is best known as a contestant on the second season of the reality television competition RuPaul's Drag Race, as well as the third season of the show's All-Stars spinoff.

Melanin Magic, starting at 10 p.m., was founded in 2019 and highlights Nebraska's most talented Black drag performers.

The second annual pride parade begins Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the Capitol.

Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Mean Gworlz — a drag parody — and Queer Choir will headline Saturday night's festival. Fontaine, a Puerto Rican drag performer, is best known for competing on the eighth and ninth seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Anyone interested in attending the festival can purchase a one-day festival pass for $10. Children 10 and under are free. Star City Pride is also offering virtual tickets for the weekend starting at $10, find out more here.

A post-Pride drag brunch is scheduled for noon Sunday at Longwells. If interested, RSVP here.

Star City Pride hosted a pre-Pride celebration Thursday at the Graduate Hotel's Scarlet Room.

