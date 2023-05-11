Nebraska's Chief Standing Bear will be honored Friday with a ceremony celebrating the release of his Forever stamp.

Standing Bear, the Ponca chief who won a landmark 1879 court case that ruled Native Americans were people under the law with inherent rights, was nominated by the Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee in 2017.

Now, more than five years after the original conception, the USPS has printed 18 million copies of the stamp.

The first-day-of-issue event is free and open to the public.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. in the Centennial Mall — between P and Q streets.

Anton Hajjar, vice chairman of the USPS Board of Governors, Candace Schmidt, chairwoman of Nebraska's Ponca Tribe, and Judi gaiashkibos, executive director of the Nebraska Commission of Indian Affairs, and Steve Laravie Jr., a descendant of Chief Standing Bear, will speak at the event.

Follow news of the stamp as it's shared on social media with the hashtag #ChiefStandingBearStamp.

The stamp features a portrait of Chief Standing Bear by illustrator Thomas Blackshear II. Blackshear created the portrait based on a photograph taken of Standing Bear in 1877 while he was in Washington, D.C., as part of a delegation of Ponca chiefs appealing to government officials for the right to return to their homeland. Art director Derry Noyes designed the stamp.

