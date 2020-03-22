You are the owner of this article.
Staff members injured in assault at Tecumseh prison
Staff members injured in assault at Tecumseh prison

Tecumseh State Correctional Institution

The Tecumseh State Correctional Institution

 Associated Press file photo

Two inmates at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution assaulted four staff members on Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The incident started when an inmate refused a cell search and appeared to be dumping homemade alcohol into a toilet. Staff members used pepper spray to get him to comply.

A second inmate from the same cell then punched a staff member in the head. Staff used pepper spray again and the two inmates were eventually restrained.

Both inmates kicked, punched and kneed the staff members. All four were taken to a hospital, where one was diagnosed with a concussion. The others had scrapes and bruises.

The incident will be investigated and findings will be given to the county attorney to determine if charges will be brought against the inmates.

News intern

Samantha Bernt is a Fremont native and a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in journalism and broadcasting. She joined the Journal Star in 2019 as a reporting intern.

