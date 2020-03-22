Staff members injured in assault at Tecumseh prison

Two inmates at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution assaulted four staff members on Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The incident started when an inmate refused a cell search and appeared to be dumping homemade alcohol into a toilet. Staff members used pepper spray to get him to comply.

A second inmate from the same cell then punched a staff member in the head. Staff used pepper spray again and the two inmates were eventually restrained.

Both inmates kicked, punched and kneed the staff members. All four were taken to a hospital, where one was diagnosed with a concussion. The others had scrapes and bruises.

The incident will be investigated and findings will be given to the county attorney to determine if charges will be brought against the inmates.

