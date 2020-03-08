St. Michael holds groundbreaking ceremony for new church

Sunday at Saint Michael Catholic Church had a little bit of a different feel to it.

Children left mass just after noon wearing hard hats and carrying toy shovels. They were on their way to the parking lot near a pile of dirt with real shovels in it for the groundbreaking of the new church and junior high addition.

The existing building opened in 2011, but services have been held in the school cafeteria for the past nine years.

The Rev. Kenneth Borowiak said when the K-8 school was built, church services were planned to be temporarily held in the cafeteria in anticipation of adding on and building a new church. Now that will finally start to become a reality.

Standard procedure for a diocese is to build the school first and then add the church, according to Steve May, who has been a member of the parish for the past 10 years.

"We will now be able to have a physical church where the school represents the ministry of that church," he said.

Plans for the addition include a 750-seat capacity church, a gathering area with an additional 200 seats for overflow seating, an adoration chapel, meeting rooms and eight classrooms in the basement for grades six through eight.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}