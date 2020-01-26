St. Michael fifth graders bring famous Americans to life with wax museum project

Rixen said he got the idea to research Hamilton because of the Broadway musical about the life of one of America's founding fathers.

"After I went to the musical, I read more about him and I thought that it was amazing that a man who was so poor has all of these accomplishments," he said.

The whole project, which included research, putting together a presentation board and costume, as well as preparing a one-minute speech, took Rixen about a month.

"It has some tough spots like staying up to put it together, but overall I really liked doing the project," he said.

Johnathan Ashburn came dressed as his great grandfather's cousin, Richie Ashburn, the former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder and member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

"That's why I picked him," he said.

Ashburn was decked out from head to toe in Phillies gear and held a baseball bat. He also had autographed props on display, courtesy of his grandparents and father, who attended Ashburn's induction into Cooperstown in 1995.

"This project was fun because I got to learn more about him than I already knew, like the fact that he has a twin sister," he said.