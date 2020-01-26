St. Michael fifth graders bring famous Americans to life in wax museum

Every year since 2012, the fifth graders of St. Michael Catholic School have put together their version of a wax museum that highlights famous and influential Americans.
This year's museum featured students dressed up as Fred Rogers, Walt Disney, Alexander Hamilton and many others.
However, there was no wax involved.
The fifth graders were assigned to research and dress as the person they chose. In addition, they were asked to give a speech as that person, telling about their life and accomplishments.
Fifth grade teacher Emily Sellhorn said the wax museum has become the annual kick off to Catholic Schools Week since St. Michael opened in 2011.
"It's a time where the students can show off their hard work," said Sellhorn. "We have it on Sunday because that's when everyone comes together here and more people can see what the students have worked on."
Walking through the wax museum, famous Americans from all periods could be spotted. Mr. Rogers was there in his famous red cardigan, as was Alexander Hamilton, wearing trousers, riding boots and a long-waist jacket.
Flynn Rixen, 11, portrayed Hamilton. His entire costume was handmade by his mother, who, he said, used to make clothes for kids.
Rixen said he got the idea to research Hamilton because of the Broadway musical about the life of one of America's founding fathers.
You have free articles remaining.
"After I went to the musical, I read more about him and I thought that it was amazing that a man who was so poor has all of these accomplishments," he said.
The whole project, which included research, putting together a presentation board and costume, as well as preparing a one-minute speech, took Rixen about a month.
"It has some tough spots like staying up to put it together, but overall I really liked doing the project," he said.
Johnathan Ashburn came dressed as his great grandfather's cousin, Richie Ashburn, the former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder and member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.
"That's why I picked him," he said.
Ashburn was decked out from head to toe in Phillies gear and held a baseball bat. He also had autographed props on display, courtesy of his grandparents and father, who attended Ashburn's induction into Cooperstown in 1995.
"This project was fun because I got to learn more about him than I already knew, like the fact that he has a twin sister," he said.
Sellhorn said the students started to work on their projects in December.
"We tell them to pick an American hero because we study American history in fifth grade," she said. "We want them to pick someone with a positive impact, someone who made discoveries, someone in medicine or an athlete who was unique in their sport."
Students like Rixen found a new interest because of the project.
"The more I learned, the more interested I got in him," he said. "And I had a lot of fun doing it."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or sbernt@journalstar.com