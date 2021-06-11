Sprinkler ban in effect indefinitely for more than 1,800 rural Lancaster County residents

"We did it because, to be honest with you, if we didn't go door-to-door and tell people they had to shut them off, our supply — we would have been at zero," Bang said.

The ban will remain in effect until the water supply is restored to non-emergency levels, Bang said, but the exact timeline will depend on how fast the district's wells recover. He said Friday's rainfall — 1.99 inches in Lincoln — should help.

The sprinkler ban comes more than a month after the district implemented its annual odd-even water-regulation system, assigning specific days for different residents to water their lawns in an effort to manage seasonal supply issues.

The regulatory period is supposed to run April 1 through Oct. 31, but Bang said it seems like customers had largely disregarded the effort, which began in 2018.

On Monday, when the water shortage first became apparent, Bang said he dispatched 60 notices to customers who violated the odd-even schedule. The violations largely stem from a small group of homeowners.