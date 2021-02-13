Spring flood risk low in most of eastern Nebraska

In the midst of one of the worst cold snaps in years, it might be hard to think about spring flooding.

But it's on the minds of the state's climate experts.

David Pearson, service hydrologist at the National Weather Service in Omaha, put out his first spring flood outlook of the season Thursday.

Despite all the snow and the extremely low temperatures that have iced up rivers, the risk for flooding in the spring is nowhere near as high as it was the past two years.

In fact, according to the forecast, the risk is normal or even below-normal in most places.

"The overall flood risk for this spring is generally normal," Pearson said in the presentation, which was posted on the website for the weather service's Omaha office.

This year's conditions seem to mirror those of two years ago, when flooding inundated eastern Nebraska and caused more than $1 billion in damage.

Snowfall totals have been well above average, and colder-than-normal temperatures in February have led to heavy icing on some rivers.

However, there were some important conditions present two years ago that are missing now.