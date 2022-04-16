Spring Affair returns to Lancaster Event Center at end of April

Spring Affair, the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s annual plant sale and garden event, is fully back in-person on April 29-30 in Lincoln for the first time since April 2019.

The sale, educational booths and garden vendors will be set up in Pavilion I of the Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.

The Midwest’s largest plant sale offers a plant for every garden, with more than 600 different varieties of perennials, herbs, grasses, succulents, trees and shrubs available. The variety of plants are provided by Bluebird Nursery of Clarkson and selected for regional suitability, uniqueness and popular demand.

A full list of plants for sale is available on the arboretum website.

For best plant choices, there’s a Spring Affair Preview Sale from 6-9 p.m. April 28. This ticketed event offers first selection of plants, with tickets ranging from $32-$42.

Spring Affair is sponsored by Nebraska Statewide Arboretum in partnership with the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Department of Agronomy and Horticulture, Nebraska Extension and Extension Master Gardeners. The event serves as an educational tool and fundraising event for the ongoing growth of the arboretum and agronomy and horticulture programs, and to promote regional plants.

Both parking and admission to the April 29-30 sale are free. For more information and resources, email arboretum@unl.edu or visit the Plant Nebraska website.

