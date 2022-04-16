 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Spring Affair returns to Lancaster Event Center at end of April

  • 0
Spring Affair plant sale

Spring Affair, the Midwest’s largest plant sale and gardening event, is planned April 28-30 at the Lancaster Event Center.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Spring Affair, the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s annual plant sale and garden event, is fully back in-person on April 29-30 in Lincoln for the first time since April 2019.

The sale, educational booths and garden vendors will be set up in Pavilion I of the Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.

The Midwest’s largest plant sale offers a plant for every garden, with more than 600 different varieties of perennials, herbs, grasses, succulents, trees and shrubs available. The variety of plants are provided by Bluebird Nursery of Clarkson and selected for regional suitability, uniqueness and popular demand.

A full list of plants for sale is available on the arboretum website.

For best plant choices, there’s a Spring Affair Preview Sale from 6-9 p.m. April 28. This ticketed event offers first selection of plants, with tickets ranging from $32-$42.

People are also reading…

Spring Affair is sponsored by Nebraska Statewide Arboretum in partnership with the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Department of Agronomy and Horticulture, Nebraska Extension and Extension Master Gardeners. The event serves as an educational tool and fundraising event for the ongoing growth of the arboretum and agronomy and horticulture programs, and to promote regional plants.

Both parking and admission to the April 29-30 sale are free. For more information and resources, email arboretum@unl.edu or visit the Plant Nebraska website.

Cranes may be gone, but Nebraska's park trails offer plenty of other wildlife to enjoy
In Lincoln's fight with ash borer, 3,000 trees removed, nearly 2,000 treated
Statue swap: Cather ready for Washington; Morton's return resurrects his racism
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Seeking asylum in US: Refugees try their luck via Mexico's border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News