A relics exhibition and healing ministry is planned Sunday and Monday at two churches in Lincoln.
The event will be 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Michael Catholic Church, 9191 S. 78th St., and 7 p.m. Monday at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 7601 Vine St. The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, is part of Spirit Catholic Radio's 20th anniversary celebration, "Together on a Journey to Sainthood."
The healing ministry, Treasures of the Church, is a Vatican-sanctioned tour of more than 150 relics. Attendees are encouraged to bring photos of friends and relatives in need of healing and special religious items.
For more information, go to spiritcatholicradio.com/treasures.