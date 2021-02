Spider-sex bribes and wandering voles: Free adults-only webinar will explore animal love

When a frisky-feeling nursery web spider wants some action, he brings a bribe.

He’ll gift wrap a dead fly, or another spider, with his own web, and present it to a female. If he’s desperate but has nothing to offer, he’ll try anyway.

“He’ll sometimes fool her with a small stick or a pebble wrapped in his webbing,” said Monica Macoubrie, a wildlife educator with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

And prairie voles are known for their monogamy, as long as they’re sober.

“Sometimes, they’ll eat fermented fruits and become intoxicated,” she said. “Then, they tend to stray from the female.”

Macoubrie could go on about animal love, and she will — during a free, adults-only webinar Wednesday.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, “Dude, Let’s Talk Animal Love” will explore the stranger side of critter courtship, focusing on species found in Nebraska, like the elaborate mating dances of sandhill cranes or the acrobatic free-falls of eagles in love.

Registration is required for the webinar, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Go to calendar.outdoornebraska.org to register and receive a password.