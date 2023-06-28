At least three restaurants surrounding SouthPointe Pavilions were closed Wednesday afternoon by a water main break.

Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que, McDonald's and Chick-fil-A were closed late into the afternoon, while Goodly Cookies was without water but able to remain open for business.

Because the water main break was at a private business, the city of Lincoln wasn't called to fix it. However, Lincoln Transportation & Utilities spokesperson Erika Hill said her department was called for consultation.

Von Maur, an anchor tenant in the south Lincoln mall, had to close its doors for about an hour, an employee told the Journal Star.

