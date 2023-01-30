 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southern Nebraska schools shut down second day after receiving threat

Thayer Central Community Schools will remain closed for a second day Tuesday, not because of the winter weather but rather an undisclosed threat to students' safety.

In a letter sent to parents Monday morning, top administrators said they were continuing to work with Thayer County law enforcement to investigate a threat made toward the school on Friday.

Later Monday, a tweet from the district said school would remain closed Tuesday.

No information was released on the nature of the threat and the Thayer County Sheriff's office declined to comment. 

The letter was signed by superintendent Randy Page, high school and middle school principal Tom Kiburz and elementary school principal Eric Hoops.

A press release on Saturday indicated the school would increase police presence on the campuses Monday, but classes were later canceled.

In addition to Thayer County law enforcement, the release said Nebraska State Patrol officers were helping with the investigation.

News intern

Lauren Penington, a Colorado native and current junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, reports on breaking news and feature stories as a news intern for the Journal Star.

