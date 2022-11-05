Southeast Nebraska trails to close during deer hunting season

Two Southeast Nebraska recreational trails will close Nov. 12 through Nov. 20 — to keep hikers and bikers safe during the state’s firearm deer season.

Northwest of Lincoln, the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District will post warning signs and closure notices at every access point on the 12-mile Oak Creek Trail between Brainard and Valparaiso.

And to the southeast, the Nemaha Natural Resources District will close the 22-mile Steamboat Trace Trail along the Missouri River between Nebraska City and Brownville.

The Lincoln area’s two major trails — the Homestead, running south out of the city, and the MoPac East, connecting Lincoln and Wabash — will remain open.