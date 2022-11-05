 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Southeast Nebraska trails to close during deer hunting season

  • 0
Trail closed sign

The 16-mile Oak Creek Trail will close this weekend for firearm deer season.

 Peter Salter

Two Southeast Nebraska recreational trails will close Nov. 12 through Nov. 20 — to keep hikers and bikers safe during the state’s firearm deer season.

Northwest of Lincoln, the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District will post warning signs and closure notices at every access point on the 12-mile Oak Creek Trail between Brainard and Valparaiso.

And to the southeast, the Nemaha Natural Resources District will close the 22-mile Steamboat Trace Trail along the Missouri River between Nebraska City and Brownville.

The Lincoln area’s two major trails — the Homestead, running south out of the city, and the MoPac East, connecting Lincoln and Wabash — will remain open.

Long-closed stretch of Oak Creek Trail reopened
Wabash end of MoPac East Trail to get parking lot, restroom
Safety concerns cause part of Oak Creek Trail to close
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge in Pelosi attack case worked with daughter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News